Mikel Arteta said Eberechi Eze's brilliant hat trick in Arsenal's 4-1 demolition of Tottenham on Sunday was just reward for the midfielder's "exceptional" commitment to improve.
Eze became only the fourth player to score a north London derby treble and the first to hit three in the bitter rivalry since Alan Sunderland in 1978.
The 27-year-old midfielder tore Tottenham to shreds with clinical finishes in the 41st, 46th and 76th minutes at Emirates Stadium.
