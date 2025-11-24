England coach Brendon McCullum urged fans to "keep the faith" and said there would be no change in approach after the nation's humiliating loss in the first Ashes test in Perth.

England suffered an eight-wicket defeat inside two days after its cavalier attacking game, dubbed "Bazball" after the coach's nickname, backfired.

Batting collapses coupled with Travis Head's sensational 69-ball century condemned England to yet another defeat in Australia.