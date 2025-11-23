Ukrainian sumo wrestler Danylo Yavhusishyn on Sunday became the first from his nation to win a tournament of the traditional Japanese sport.

The 21-year-old won the Kyushu tournament after a tie-breaking victory over grand champion Hoshoryu from Mongolia.

Known by his ring name Aonishiki Arata and speaking fluent Japanese, he told fans at Fukuoka Kokusai Center in his televised victory interview that he was glad that he was able to show his usual performance.

"I am happy that I am able to achieve a goal of mine," he said.