Barcelona made a triumphant return to the rebuilt Camp Nou on Saturday — after 2½ years away — with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to move into a tie atop La Liga.

The Spanish champion had planned to reopen its stadium a year ago, but construction delays and other setbacks meant it was forced to wait for its homecoming.

Ferran Torres netted a brace after Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring. Fermin Lopez also struck during a comfortable win against Athletic, which had Oihan Sancet sent off in the second half.