Barcelona made a triumphant return to the rebuilt Camp Nou on Saturday — after 2½ years away — with a 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao to move into a tie atop La Liga.
The Spanish champion had planned to reopen its stadium a year ago, but construction delays and other setbacks meant it was forced to wait for its homecoming.
Ferran Torres netted a brace after Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring. Fermin Lopez also struck during a comfortable win against Athletic, which had Oihan Sancet sent off in the second half.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.