Machida Zelvia’s rapid ascension up the J. League ranks reached new heights on Saturday, as the club claimed its first piece of major silverware with a 3-1 win over Vissel Kobe in the Emperor’s Cup final.

The triumph — secured thanks to a Yuki Soma strike sandwiched between a brace from Shota Fujio — served as the latest success for manager Go Kuroda, the former high school coach who has brought his golden touch to the professional game.

Kuroda spent almost 30 years as manager of high school powerhouse Aomori Yamada before joining then-J2 side Machida for the 2023 season, guiding it to promotion to the top flight as champion in his first year in charge.