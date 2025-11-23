Mone Chiba and Yuma Kagiyama won double gold for Japan at the Finlandia Trophy on Saturday to seal their berths for next month's Grand Prix Final at home in Nagoya.

Chiba moved ahead of overnight women's leader Amber Glenn of the United States after the free skate to earn her second Grand Prix gold medal after winning Skate Canada earlier this month.

Rino Matsuike of Japan rose from sixth place to take the women's bronze medal.