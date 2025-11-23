A late penalty from the boot of Lee Seung-sin gave Japan a 25-23 win against Georgia in Tbilisi on Saturday, moving the victor ahead of the host in the world rankings, which means Japan and Wales go into the World Cup draw as second seeds.

Japan moved up one place to 12th in the rankings, with Georgia slipping from 11th to 13th. Wales is now guaranteed the 11th spot no matter what happens in next weekend's match with South Africa.

The draw for the 2027 World Cup, extended to 24 teams and containing six pools of four, will be held on Dec. 3. The six top-ranked teams will be top seeds in the draw, with the next six, including Wales and Japan, going in as second seeds.

Eddie Jones' Japan was stung by a Jarrod Evans penalty after the horn in a 24-23 loss to Wales last Saturday, but a week later the Brave Blossoms earned a last-gasp win themselves, with Lee responsible for 20 of their points.

Georgia trailed 19-6 shortly after halftime, clawed its way back to within touching distance and looked to have earned the win when Tornike Kakhoidze went over for a try three minutes from time and the conversion put the home side one point ahead.

Poor discipline let the Georgians down in the final minute, however, and Lee held his nerve with the last kick of the match to earn Japan the win and a late move up the rankings.