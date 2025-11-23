A stunned England awoke to savage criticism on Sunday after its meek capitulation in the first Ashes test, with the team branded as "brainless" and "damaged" by former greats after its cavalier approach backfired.

Ben Stokes' men lost the opening battle in Perth by eight wickets inside two days on the back of batting collapses, and Travis Head slamming a sensational 69-ball century.

Since last claiming an Ashes series in Australia 15 years ago, England has now lost 14 tests, drawn two and won none Down Under.