Four-time World Cup winner Italy will face Northern Ireland in the semifinals of the European playoffs for the 2026 tournament, while Ukraine will face star-studded Sweden.
Italy will take on Northern Ireland on March 26 next year at an Italian venue that is yet to be confirmed, after the draw was made in Zurich on Thursday.
Five days later the winner will travel to face the winner of Wales' semifinal against Bosnia-Herzegovina.
