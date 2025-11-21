Elliot Daly knows better than most the risks and rewards of competing for the high ball in rugby union as he prepares to make his England comeback on the wing against Argentina in an Autumn Nations Series international at Twickenham on Sunday.

Back in 2016, the fledgling Test back lasted barely five minutes against the Pumas before being shown a red card for taking out Leonardo Senatore in mid-air.

Nine years on, England coach Steve Borthwick will look to Daly to win the dropping ball as his side looks to finish 2025 with an 11th straight win.