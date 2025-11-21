Out-of-sorts France welcomes out-of-form Australia to Paris in the Autumn Nations Series on Saturday, with both sides mired in sticky patches.

Joe Schmidt's Wallabies are one loss away from a first winless European tour since 1958 and a record 10th defeat of the year.

Fabien Galthie's Bleus have struggled for confidence since losing Antoine Dupont to a knee injury as they won the Six Nations in March.