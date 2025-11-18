Japan has the potential to win next year's World Cup, Keisuke Honda, one of the country's biggest football stars in the first two decades of the millennium, said on Tuesday.

"They have the potential (to) become at least the best four in the World Cup next year, maybe champion," Honda, who won 90 Japan caps and played for his country at three World Cups, said at the AVCJ Private Equity Forum in Hong Kong.

"There is nothing impossible, and they have a lot of good player(s) now so I hope they are gonna (make it)," added Honda, the co-founder of Japan-focused venture capital firm X&KSK.