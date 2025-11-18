U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday unveiled special fast-track visas for people with tickets to the 2026 World Cup — but his administration warned it was no guarantee of entry to the United States.
The United States has promised a seamless experience for next year's tournament despite concerns that Trump's border crackdown could hurt fans.
"For those who intend to join us for the World Cup, I strongly encourage you to apply right away," Trump said as he announced the scheme in the Oval Office with Gianni Infantino, the boss of global soccer body FIFA.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.