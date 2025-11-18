Germany and the Netherlands went on goal sprees as they wrapped up World Cup qualification with resounding wins in their last European group matches on Monday.
"Every player played well today and worked like a dog," Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann told German broadcaster ZDF.
Both European giants needed only to draw to be sure of reaching the global footballing showpiece in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Instead, both went on the attack.
