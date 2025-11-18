Rugby chiefs on Monday officially launched the Nations Championship, a global competition featuring 12 of the strongest teams that will crown a winning nation and decide the sport's dominant hemisphere.

Organizers said that the new biennial tournament signaled a "watershed moment for rugby union, years in the making", and would transform the two existing international playing windows, in July and November.

The Nations Championship, which starts in July 2026, will replace ad-hoc tours and one-off tests, giving more meaning to internationals played outside of major tournaments.