Nine-time Grand Prix winner Oscar Piastri has won Australian sport's highest honor, the Don Award, with the Formula One star calling it a "massive privilege."

The 24-year-old has spring-boarded into the elite this year, igniting national pride as he bids to become Australia's third Formula One world champion after Jack Brabham and Alan Jones.

He has a battle on his hands, losing the lead in the title race at last month's Mexico City Grand Prix and is now 24 points behind McLaren teammate Lando Norris with three races left.