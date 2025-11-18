Reeling from injuries to captain Pat Cummins and paceman Josh Hazlewood, Australia has received a boost ahead of the first Ashes test in Perth starting Friday, with Cameron Green telling reporters he is ready to bowl free of any restrictions.
The 26-year-old fast-bowling all-rounder was set back by a side strain last month having overcome a serious 2024 back injury which had precluded him from bowling at test level.
“(I feel) really good, I think it's been a really slow buildup. Probably would prefer a few more competitive overs, but at the same time it's a double-edged sword,” he said at an Ashes launch event at Perth Stadium on Tuesday.
