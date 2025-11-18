A former Most Valuable Player and a former Cy Young Award winner are headlining the 12 first-time candidates on the 2026 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.
The Hall of Fame — based in Cooperstown, New York — on Monday released the ballot that will be sent to more than 400 voting members from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.
Ryan Braun, who spent his 14-year career with the Milwaukee Brewers, was the National League MVP in 2011 when he hit .332 with 33 home runs and 111 RBIs.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.