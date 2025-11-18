A former Most Valuable Player and a former Cy Young Award winner are headlining the 12 first-time candidates on the 2026 National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot.

The Hall of Fame — based in Cooperstown, New York — on Monday released the ballot that will be sent to more than 400 voting members from the Baseball Writers' Association of America.

Ryan Braun, who spent his 14-year career with the Milwaukee Brewers, was the National League MVP in 2011 when he hit .332 with 33 home runs and 111 RBIs.