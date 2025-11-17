Jannik Sinner ended a turbulent season in the best possible fashion after seeing off Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, 7-6 (7-4), 7-5, to retain his ATP Finals title in front of delighted fans in Turin on Sunday.

The Italian brought the house down by winning the championship match tennis fans wanted to see, adding the prestigious year-ending tournament to the Australian Open title and his landmark triumph at Wimbledon this season.

The 24-year-old also bounced back from a three-month ban which chopped out a large chunk of his season despite the World Anti-Doping Agency accepting that the Italian was accidentally contaminated with banned substance clostebol last year.