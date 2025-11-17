Norway qualified for its first World Cup since 1998 after Erling Haaland struck again in a 4-1 thumping of Italy on Sunday which sealed a spot in next summer's finals in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Haaland scored the decisive brace in the space of seconds at a soaking San Siro for Norway, which completed Group I with a perfect 24 points from eight qualifying matches.

Norway would have had to lose by nine goals or more in order to be overtaken by Italy for the group's only automatic place in next summer's World Cup in North America.