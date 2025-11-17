World Champion Alysa Liu surprised herself with her first Grand Prix title at Skate America on Sunday, overtaking Rinka Watanabe in the free skate by a slim margin in Lake Placid.

The American was less than a point off the lead after Saturday's short program and looked stunned when the final results were announced, as she had a combined 214.27 points to Watanabe's 210.96.

Georgia's Anastasiia Gubanova was third with 204.69.