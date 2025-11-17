Lucas Pinheiro Braathen held his nerve to win the men's slalom in the Finnish resort of Levi on Sunday, a maiden World Cup victory for Brazil.

Norway-born Pinheiro Braathen, racing for his mother's homeland of Brazil after falling out with the Norwegian ski federation, was fastest down the hill in the first leg.

That proved decisive as he timed an aggregate of 1 minute, 50.72 seconds for victory.