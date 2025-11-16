The opening ceremony for the Tokyo 2025 Deaflympics was held Saturday in Japan's capital, which is hosting the quadrennial international sporting event for people with hearing difficulties for the first time.

For the 2025 games, a record 3,081 athletes from 81 countries and regions were registered, including those from Russia and Belarus competing as neutral athletes and independent athletes who are refugees.

About 270 will compete under the Japanese flag, also a record high, in hopes of outdoing the previous 2022 Deaflympics medal count of 30.

Saturday's ceremony, held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium, was attended by Crown Prince Akishino and his family.

Athletes were greeted with an "Awa Odori" traditional dance performance. Maki Yamada, who will compete in men's athletics, was among those who delivered their athlete's oath in sign language.

During the 2025 games, athletes will compete in about 20 sports. The closing ceremony will be held on Nov. 26.

In an event marking the formation of the Japanese team Friday, national flag bearer Ryo Ogura, who will compete in women's karate, said in sign language that they will fight proudly in their own way.

"I hope our challenge will lead to the realization of a symbiotic society in which everyone can live easily, regardless of whether they have disabilities or not," she also said.

Last year, the Deaflympics marked the 100th anniversary of the first summer games, held in Paris in 1924.