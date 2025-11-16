Jarrod Evans' penalty with the last kick of the match gave Wales a 24-23 victory in their Autumn Nations Series Test over Japan on Saturday, denying the valiant visitors their first ever win in Cardiff.

For Wales, it ended a run of 10 successive home defeats stretching back to 2023 and ensured that they stay above Japan in the world rankings, which means they remain in the second pot of seeds for the 2027 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Whilst Evans professed himself to be "a bit overwhelmed," Wales head coach Steve Tandy was more relieved than happy with the outcome.