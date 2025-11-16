Conor Benn dominated Chris Eubank Jr. for 12 rounds in their middleweight clash at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday to claim a unanimous decision victory, exacting revenge for his defeat in the pair's first meeting in April.

Benn lost that fight after all three judges scored it 116-112 in favor of his opponent, but there was no doubting who won Saturday's clash as the 29-year-old put on the most complete performance of his professional career over 36 minutes.

Similar to the first fight, Benn came out strongly in the opening rounds, coming in under his opponent's jab to land some heavy blows, but this time there was to be no fall-off in production as Eubank Jr. struggled from the opening bell.