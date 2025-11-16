While ever more hostage to Twenty20's global carve-up, cricket will take a breath from this week to indulge its most time-honored rivalry as Australia and England battle in the Ashes.

For more than 140 years the bilateral series has kept the heart of test cricket beating even if the five-day format appears on life support in certain nations.

Attention spans have shortened in the era of smartphones and social media, making long-form cricket with its lunch and tea-breaks seem something of an anachronism.