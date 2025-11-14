Major League Soccer will change its competition schedule in 2027 to align with the world's top leagues in a decision commissioner Don Garber Thursday called one of the most important in the history of the 30-year-old league.

The North American circuit currently runs from late February through early December, including the regular season and the MLS Cup playoffs.

The change will see the season kick off in mid-July and run through May, with a winter break from mid-December to February.