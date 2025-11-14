Japanese baseball fans hailed Shohei Ohtani's fourth unanimous MVP Award on Friday, calling the Los Angeles Dodgers star a source of national pride and welcome good news amid the economic gloom.

"Despite going through a difficult period after getting married and having a child, he managed to give his all and achieve such results," Yukihiro Kosaka, 54, said in front of a train station in central Tokyo.

Ohtani, 31, was named American League MVP in 2021 and 2023 as a member of the Los Angeles Angels and led the Dodgers to back-to-back World Series championships in his second season with the club.