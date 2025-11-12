Carlos Alcaraz battled to victory over Taylor Fritz at the ATP Finals on Tuesday, moving to within one win of securing the year-end No. 1 ranking for the second time.
The five-time Grand Slam champion made it two wins from two in the Jimmy Connors Group with a comeback 6-7 (2), 7-5, 6-3 victory over last year's runner-up Fritz in Turin.
He would have qualified for the semifinals if Alex de Minaur beat home hope Lorenzo Musetti in Tuesday's second match.
