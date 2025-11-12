There is simply no better word to describe the performance of Onosato over the first three days of the November Grand Sumo Tournament than imperious.

Sumo’s newest yokozuna may only have ascended to that exalted rank following the May meet but he is already towering over the competition in a figurative as well as literal sense.

Ex-ōzeki Takayasu, rising talent Hakuoho and former Emperor’s Cup winner Wakatakakage were successively brushed aside with ease by Onosato from Sunday through Tuesday.