Less than a month after her 13th birthday, Chinese sensation Yu Zidi claimed her first Asian record at the National Games swimming in Shenzhen on Tuesday as she swept to victory in the 200-meter individual medley (IM).

Yu's time of 2:07.41 eclipsed the Asian mark of compatriot Ye Shiwen who won the Olympic gold at the 2012 London Games in 2:07.57 at the age of 16.

Yu finished nearly a second quicker than 20-year-old runner-up Yu Yiting, the 2022 Asian Games champion.

Only eight swimmers have ever gone faster in the event, with Canadian Summer McIntosh the current world record holder at 2:05.70.

Yu has been on a steep trajectory since announcing herself at China's Olympic trials last year where she narrowly missed out on qualifying for the Paris Games at the age of 11.

In May, she claimed national titles in the 400 IM and 200 butterfly and came runner-up in the 200 IM to qualify for the world championships in Singapore, where she became the youngest-ever medalist with a bronze in China's 4x200 freestyle relay team.

She also finished fourth at the Singapore meet in her three individual events, the 200 and 400 IM, and 200 butterfly.

Representing her native Hebei province, Yu will swim in the 200 butterfly heats on Thursday as she chases another gold medal at the quadrennial National Games.

While the swimming world has marveled at Yu's talent, her age has raised questions about the ethics of someone so young competing at the highest level.