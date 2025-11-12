Red Bull's two Formula One teams will hold a joint launch in Detroit next January to mark the start of a new engine partnership with Ford, they said on Tuesday.

The Red Bull Racing and Racing Bulls event will be on January 15, with Formula One's first test of 2026 scheduled behind closed doors at Barcelona's Circuit de Catalunya on January 26-30.

The current season still has three rounds to run, ending on December 7 in Abu Dhabi, and Red Bull, winner of the last four drivers' championships with Max Verstappen, is the first to set a launch date.