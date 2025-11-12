The three Japanese stars with the Los Angeles Dodgers — Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and Roki Sasaki — generated an economic impact of around ¥132.8 billion during the 2025 postseason, a recent report has found.

Adjusting for the revenue linked to the trio, Dodgers fans spent around ¥35.7 billion on items such as tickets and food during the playoffs, according to the report by Kansai University Professor Emeritus Katsuhiro Miyamoto.

Similarly, broadcasting rights brought in around ¥19.5 billion, while merchandise sales generated around ¥700 million. Tours from Japan to attend the games added another ¥700 million, bringing total direct revenue — including other related factors — to approximately ¥60.6 billion.