Japan has never gone beyond the round of 16 at a World Cup, but Tsuneyasu Miyamoto, the country's top soccer official, says the team is high on confidence and has set its sights on reaching the final of next year's tournament in North America.

Japan Football Association President Miyamoto says the four-time Asian champion has the experience and depth of talent in the squad to make a major impact at the first 48-team World Cup, which is being hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

Japan became the first team to qualify for the 2026 World Cup in March and will bring a squad packed with players plying their trade at some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Wataru Endo at Liverpool and Ritsu Doan at Eintracht Frankfurt.