Lando Norris does not have to win another race this season, although the McLaren driver will not be looking at it that way, to become Formula One champion.

The simple sums after a weekend in Sao Paulo were clear: the title is Norris's to lose and he is favorite to follow seven-time title-winner Lewis Hamilton as the latest in a line of British world champions.

Norris is 24 points clear of Australian teammate Oscar Piastri, whose title bid has rapidly imploded, with three grands prix — Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi — and one Saturday sprint remaining.