Right-hander Tatsuya Imai was set to enter the Major League Baseball free agency window on Monday, the Seibu Lions confirmed.

The 27-year-old Japanese righty has 45 days to agree to a contract with an MLB team, following the path of other prominent Nippon Professional Baseball products. He had a 1.92 ERA in 2025 and struck out more than 25% of batters faced the past two seasons.

Imai, who is listed at 180 centimeters and 70 kilograms, was routinely clocked around 93-95 mph (150-153 kph) with his fastball last season. The three-time All-Star pitched for eight seasons in NPB. Identifiable by his flowing brown hair, Imai also throws a sinker and slider. ESPN projects Imai as a No. 2 or No. 3 starter at the MLB level.

The New York Yankees, Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, Toronto Blue Jays, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves are reported to be among teams interested in Imai.

Command was the biggest criticism of Imai before last season. He averaged nearly four walks per nine innings in his first six-plus seasons in NPB.

In 2024, the Dodgers signed right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year, $325 million contract. Yamamoto, who turned 27 in August, was named the 2025 World Series MVP. He can opt out of the contract after the 2029 season to test free agency at age 30.