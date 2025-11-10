McLaren's Lando Norris won the Brazilian Grand Prix to surge 24 points clear in the Formula One championship race on Sunday, while teammate and title rival Oscar Piastri finished fifth after being penalized for causing a collision.

Mercedes' teenage rookie Kimi Antonelli hung on for a career-best second place, with Max Verstappen an astonishing third for Red Bull after starting from the pit lane.

Verstappen's performance was all the more impressive after the four-time world champion, who won from 17th at Interlagos last year, suffered an early slow puncture and had to fight back from 18th.