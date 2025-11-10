Paul Tagliabue, who served as the NFL's commissioner for 17 seasons, died Sunday morning at the age of 84.
Per Tagliabue's family, the apparent cause of death was heart failure complicated by Parkinson's disease. He passed away at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland.
Tagliabue replaced Pete Rozelle as the NFL's commissioner in 1989. He was succeeded by current commissioner Roger Goodell in 2006.
