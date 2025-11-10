Lenny Wilkens, one of the few inductees into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and coach, died on Sunday. He was 88.

Wilkens' family announced the news but did not divulge a cause of death.

Wilkens, a nine-time All-Star point guard from 1960 to 1975, was inducted into the Hall of Fame as a player in 1989. He was enshrined as a coach in 1998 and guided the Seattle SuperSonics to the 1979 NBA title and held the NBA victories record of 1,332 when he retired after the 2004-05 season.