Cleveland Guardians pitchers Emmanuel Clase and Luis Ortiz were indicted Sunday in New York on federal charges involving rigged bets on individual pitches in MLB games.
The Dominican right-handers had been placed on leave by MLB while the league conducted an investigation into sports gambling surrounding them.
Ortiz was arrested Sunday in Boston and will appear in court on Monday. Clase is not in custody.
