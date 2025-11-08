Jenson Button had 15 Formula One wins during his illustrious racing career, but the British legend says one of those victories stands above the rest.

“My win in 2011 in Suzuka was probably the most special victory I’ve had,” Button said during an interview in late September ahead of the 6 Hours of Fuji, the penultimate round of the World Endurance Championships (WEC), and also of Button’s 27-year racing career.

“Just because of the circuit, the layout, the memories of watching the greats race in Suzuka and win, but also because Japan was going through such a difficult time, and given my connections to Japan ... it was a very emotional weekend,” he added, referring to the nation's recovery after the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011.