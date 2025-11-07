Aryna Sabalenka and Jessica Pegula both advanced to the last four of the WTA Finals with straight-sets victories in Riyadh on Thursday.

The top-seeded Sabalenka ended the title defense of Coco Gauff by defeating the American 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 in the closing match of the round-robin stage at King Saud University Indoor Arena.

With a perfect 3-0 record, Belarus' Sabalenka finished atop the Stefanie Graf Group, while Pegula secured the runner-up spot with a 6-2, 6-3 victory over Italian No. 8 seed Jasmine Paolini.