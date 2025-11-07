Mexico is hoping for an economic windfall when it hosts matches during the 2026 World Cup — including the opening game — but the capital's iconic street vendors see not only opportunity but dangers.

"The expectation is zero," said Alejandra Zarazua, who fears she will be evicted from her normal spot near the Azteca Stadium where she sells Mexican gelatin desserts.

Yet Japanese chef Satoru Hasuike, who runs a ramen stand in the city, hopes to operate officially in the Azteca "with a street food vibe."