Team chief Zak Brown said Thursday McLaren would rather lose the world championship to Max Verstappen than adopt team orders for one of its dueling drivers to secure the title.

Speaking to Formula One's "Beyond the Grid" podcast, Brown said he could not contemplate favoring one driver even if it resulted in losing the title to Red Bull's four-time champion by one point.

With four events remaining, ahead of this weekend's Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Lando Norris leads the championship by one point ahead of his McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri with the in-form Verstappen 36 adrift in third.