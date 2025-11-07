Japan coach Eddie Jones has no doubt Ireland can come through a "difficult little period" under Andy Farrell but warned it may take time.
Ireland started its Autumn Nations Series campaign with a dispiriting 26-13 loss to New Zealand in Chicago last weekend, a defeat that followed the end of its two-year reign as Six Nations champion in March.
Recent results have led to fears that a golden era for Irish rugby union may be finishing following several wins over the All Blacks, including a triumphant 2022 tour of New Zealand, and spells at the top of the world rankings.
