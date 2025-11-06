Amanda Anisimova pulled off a stellar comeback on to get the better of Iga Swiatek 6-7 (3-7), 6-4, 6-2 and book her spot in the last four of the WTA Finals in Riyadh on Wednesday.

Making her tournament debut this week, the fourth-seeded Anisimova secured the runner-up spot in the Serena Williams Group behind Elena Rybakina, who completed round-robin play with a perfect 3-0 mark, thanks to a 6-4, 6-4 success against Russian alternate Ekaterina Alexandrova.

Anisimova improved her three-set record this season to an impressive 15-3 by posting her 10th top-10 win of the year.