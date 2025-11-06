Manchester City eased to a 4-1 win over Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday to stay unbeaten in the Champions League, and Inter Milan kept up its perfect start, while Barcelona salvaged a point at Club Brugge.

Phil Foden curled in two shots from outside the area, and Erling Haaland slammed home his fifth goal of the competition as City brushed aside Dortmund at Etihad Stadium.

Waldemar Anton pulled one back for Dortmund before Rayan Cherki netted City's fourth in stoppage time.