Injured Australia captain Pat Cummins hinted on Thursday at a comeback for the second Ashes test, a day after the side unveiled its squad ahead of this month's opener.

The 32-year-old pace spearhead has not played since picking up a lower back injury against the West Indies more than three months ago.

"It's all feeling really good," Cummins said. "On track and yeah, probably better than I expected.

"Each session is incremental. Once I get over to Perth, I should be pretty close to a full run-up and getting some overs in."

"It's probably not until you get a bit closer that you can really know where you're at.

"It's trying to keep that second test as a real live option," he said of the day-night contest in Brisbane on Dec. 4.

Late last month, Cummins' tentative return was rumored after he was spotted in a brief net session in Sydney captured by local television cameras, bowling off a five-step run-up.

Cummins will travel with the Australian side for the first test against Ben Stokes' England in Perth from Nov. 21.

Steve Smith will step up as Australia captain, with the ever-reliable Scott Boland to replace Cummins in the seam attack alongside quick bowlers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

England drew 2-2 on home turf in the most recent Ashes series in 2023 but have not won in Australia since 2010-11.