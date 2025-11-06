Rory McIlroy said PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague sent him a personal apology for the abuse the Northern Irishman and his wife suffered during Europe's Ryder Cup victory in September.
Europe held off a stirring final day fightback from the United States to win 15-13 in New York.
McIlroy was the center of attention for a hostile home crowd with incessant abuse and a beer even thrown at his wife, Erica McIlroy, which hit her on the hat.
With your current subscription plan you can comment on stories. However, before writing your first comment, please create a display name in the Profile section of your subscriber account page.