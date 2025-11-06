Rory McIlroy said PGA of America chief executive Derek Sprague sent him a personal apology for the abuse the Northern Irishman and his wife suffered during Europe's Ryder Cup victory in September.

Europe held off a stirring final day fightback from the United States to win 15-13 in New York.

McIlroy was the center of attention for a hostile home crowd with incessant abuse and a beer even thrown at his wife, Erica McIlroy, which hit her on the hat.