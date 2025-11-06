Alex Ovechkin became the first player in NHL history to score 900 career goals in the Washington Capitals' 6-1 victory over the St. Louis Blues on Wednesday.

The 40-year-old Russian left wing, the NHL's all-time goal-scoring leader, notched the milestone tally in the second period of a blowout victory in his 1,504th career NHL game.

"Pretty cool, first player ever to do that, so it's a special moment," said Ovechkin, who helped the Capitals snap a five-game losing streak.